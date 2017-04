Please join your fellow business & community leaders for this powerful

and motivational event.

Buffet Breakfast Starting at 6:30am

Program Starts at 7:00am

Ends at 8:00am

Black Hills leaders of the community will be encouraged and empowered going forward - filled with Faith and Hope!

You must not miss this Rapid City Prayer Breakfast!

Special Guest Speaker

Kelvin Cochran

Former Fire Chief of Atlanta

Under his leadership, a struggling Atlanta Fire Department became rated in the top 60 among over 40,000 US Fire Departments

Former US Fire Administrator

The top Fire officer in the United States

Former Vice President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs

Former President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs

Read full bio here >>